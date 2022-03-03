Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock worth $1,444,901,715. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA opened at $879.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $961.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $923.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.64 billion, a PE ratio of 179.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

