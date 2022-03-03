Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Increased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.7% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $25.40 on Thursday, reaching $854.49. 834,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,117,814. The company has a market cap of $858.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $961.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,494,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,901,715 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

