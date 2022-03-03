Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA opened at $879.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $961.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $923.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.64 billion, a PE ratio of 179.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,494,739 shares of company stock worth $1,444,901,715 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

