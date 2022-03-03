Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TEVA. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

