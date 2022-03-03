TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $10.33

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $9.88. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 5,128 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.68% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,902,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,140,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,115,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

