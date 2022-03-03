Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 459,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVAC. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,908,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

