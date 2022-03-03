The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 133,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACOPF opened at $3.94 on Thursday. a2 Milk has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20.

About a2 Milk (Get Rating)

The a2 Milk Co Ltd. engages in the distribution and sale of milk and dairy products. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, China and Other Asia, & United Kingdom and USA. The Australia and New Zealand segment receives external revenue from infant formula, milk and dairy products, along with royalty and license fee income.

