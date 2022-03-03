The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth $329,579,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,494,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $357,987,000 after acquiring an additional 69,298 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.48.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.