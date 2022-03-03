The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,001,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,810 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 118,838.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 184,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 184,199 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.12. 199,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,159,813. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

