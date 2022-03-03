The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemours by 666.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the third quarter valued at $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

