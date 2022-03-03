The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Trading 1.1% Higher

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.27). 60,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 87,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.25).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.54) target price on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.42) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £95.69 million and a PE ratio of -22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.80.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.