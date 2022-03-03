The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO remained flat at $$62.43 during trading on Thursday. 1,186,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,417,275. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $62.90. The stock has a market cap of $270.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

