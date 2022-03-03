The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.0% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,583 shares of company stock valued at $20,678,423. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,417,275. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

