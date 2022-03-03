The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.
Shares of DSGX traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.57. 43,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,836. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $91.39.
Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.
