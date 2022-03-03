The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of DSGX traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.57. 43,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,836. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.25. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $91.39.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.