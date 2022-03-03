The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $2,173,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.77. 9,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.28 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,336 shares of company stock valued at $16,490,281 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.32.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.