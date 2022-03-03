The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 590 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 590 ($7.92) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 245.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get BP plc 9% Preferred Shares alerts:

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 170.90 ($2.29) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 170.63 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.19 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.