The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Price Target to $7.00

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

INVZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,996. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 17.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $12.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,452,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

