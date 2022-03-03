The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

HCKT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 19.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

