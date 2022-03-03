The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NexImmune by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexImmune by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
NexImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexImmune (NEXI)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.