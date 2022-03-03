The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires New Stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NexImmune by 935.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NexImmune by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NexImmune by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexImmune by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NEXI stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

