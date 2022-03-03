The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $181,000 Investment in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax by 38.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1,023.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 29,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

