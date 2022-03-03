The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $434.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping (Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.