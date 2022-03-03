The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $248.52

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 248.52 ($3.33) and traded as low as GBX 215.50 ($2.89). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.98), with a volume of 876,953 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 265.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

