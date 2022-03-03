The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.70 Million

Brokerages expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) will announce $922.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $970.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.70 million. Middleby reported sales of $758.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

MIDD opened at $177.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.02. Middleby has a 12 month low of $154.00 and a 12 month high of $201.34.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Middleby by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 170.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

