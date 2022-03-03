The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of PNTG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.62. 436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,337. The company has a market cap of $416.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 2.57. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $58.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 270.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

