The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,317,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,766 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 846,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,659,000 after acquiring an additional 696,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,488,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,099,000 after acquiring an additional 631,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.89. 43,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.44 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

