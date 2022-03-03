The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.52. 295,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,911,840. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $376.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.