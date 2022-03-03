The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $211.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.88.

Several research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,299,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $126.57 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.17. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

