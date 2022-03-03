The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $7,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Timken by 210.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 268.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 577,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,767,000 after acquiring an additional 420,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,315,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after acquiring an additional 248,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TKR stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.