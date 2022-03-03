The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,469 shares of company stock worth $2,105,366 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.66. 42,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,049,463. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

