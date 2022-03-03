The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Travelers Companies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,983,000 after buying an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Travelers Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,664,000 after buying an additional 203,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $21,773,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. 7,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,223. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $174.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

