The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,223. The firm has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

