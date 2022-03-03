Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $256.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 39.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 134.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,022,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,181 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 112,869 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,692,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 79,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 77,441 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theratechnologies (THTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.