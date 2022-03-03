Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 8,858 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 97,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,400,000.

CYTK stock opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,213 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

