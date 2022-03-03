Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 182,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISBC. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 516,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 193,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1,713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,296,658 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,143 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Spengler sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $5,223,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 21,360 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $360,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

ISBC opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

