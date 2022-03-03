Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,480 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after acquiring an additional 219,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 47,875 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 173,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 956.8% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 117,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 106,031 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IHAK opened at $42.31 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.