Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 361,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,883 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 67,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 11.5% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of PBI opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.27 million, a PE ratio of -503.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is -1,998.00%.

In other news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick bought 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

