Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.69 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of WD stock opened at $138.83 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

