Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after purchasing an additional 999,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 104.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 829,946 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.