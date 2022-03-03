Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 130,696 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,696 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the third quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of CIM opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

