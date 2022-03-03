Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 172.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 347,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tiptree by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 4,966.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree in the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tiptree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05. Tiptree Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

