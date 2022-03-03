Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Short Interest Up 490.0% in February

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 490.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TITUF opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Titanium has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Titanium Corp., Inc engages in the development of technology to recover heavy minerals and bitumen. It is focused on recovery of bitumen, solvents, minerals and water lost to tailings ponds from oil sands mining operations. The firm involves in the research and development of separation process for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen from oil sands froth treatment tailings.

