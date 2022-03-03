Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $29.16 on Monday. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

