TokenPay Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $771,952.67 and $56,212.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,548.98 or 1.00007571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00079996 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

