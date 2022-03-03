Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 192,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 65,314 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries (Get Rating)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.