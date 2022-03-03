Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its dividend payment by 1.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $34.36 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.60.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.
