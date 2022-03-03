Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.56.

TPZEF opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

