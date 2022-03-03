Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPZ. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.92.

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.69. 172,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,327. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.44. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 130.44.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

