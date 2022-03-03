Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$27.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cormark reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$23.67.

TPZ stock opened at C$20.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 131.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.44. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.89%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 383.65%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

