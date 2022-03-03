Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 295.7% from the January 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.32. Topcon has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

