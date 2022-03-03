TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Issues Earnings Results

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.

Shares of TRMD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 5,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $620.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

Get TORM alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TORM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TORM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TORM by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.