TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Issues Earnings Results

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 13.80%.
Shares of TRMD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 5,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $620.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of -340.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.
Separately, TheStreet cut TORM from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
TORM Company Profile (Get Rating)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
