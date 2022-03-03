Tornado Cash Price Tops $46.72 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $51.38 million and approximately $76.50 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $46.72 or 0.00107001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.27 or 0.06674668 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,573.77 or 0.99798804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00046829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

